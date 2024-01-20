Jindal Stainless Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance Despite Weak Pricing: Prabhudas Lilladher

We believe that Jindal Stainless deserves to trade at higher multiples, as the company has maintained its per ton Ebitda guidance for next few quarters.

With 15% plus compound annual growth rate in stainless steel volumes over FY23-26E, we expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 14%/26%/29% respectively.

At current market price, the stock is trading at 7.9 times/6.5 times enterprise value of FY25E/FY26E Ebitda.

Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised target price of Rs 660 (earlier Rs 583) valuing at seven times EV of March-26E Ebitda (earlier 6.5 times) on consistency of Ebitda per ton compared to its peers in carbon steel.