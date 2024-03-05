JG Chemicals IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Valuations, Key Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation

JG Chemicals has a leading market position with a diversified customer base, being supplier to nine out of top 10 global tyre manufacturers and to all the top 11 Indian tyre manufacturers with high entry barriers in key end-use industries and long-term relationships with customers and suppliers and having robust supply chain with more than 250 customers in last three years along with focus on long term sustainability with environmental initiatives and safety standards.

At the upper price band company is valuing at price/earning of 15.76 times and enterprise value/Ebitda 12.3 times with a market cap of Rs 8,660 million post issue of equity shares.

We believe that the IPO is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long term” rating to the IPO.