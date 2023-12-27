JB Chemicals & Pharma - On M&A Spree To Diversify India Base: ICICI Securities
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has completed five acquisition/in-licensing deals in the last two years in a bid to diversify its India revenue base.
ICICI Securities Report
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is licensing ophthalmic brands from Novartis, marking its foray in this therapy. It will make a cumulative payment of Rs 10.89 billion for in-licensing the 10 brands of Novartis for three years, post which it will get a perpetual license for those brands. Key acquired brands like Vigamax, Nevanac, Travatan are the market leaders in molecule category.
As per IQVIA, sales from these 10 brands have registered a compound annual growth rate of 8% in the last two years. Management aims to grow the acquired portfolio at 15% in coming years by launching line extensions and adding 30- 40 MRs. We raise our FY25E earnings by 1% to factor in the impact of this deal.
We maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock but raise target price to Rs 1,595, valuing the company at 20 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda (earlier 20 times FY25E).
