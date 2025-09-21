Jaro Institute IPO — Should You Bid? Read DRChoksey's Analysis For Key Issue Details

Business NewsResearch ReportsJaro Institute IPO — Should You Bid? Read DRChoksey's Analysis For Key Issue Details
Jaro Education has set the price band at Rs 846 to Rs 890 per equity share for its Rs 450-crore IPO.

21 Sep 2025, 08:30 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jaro Institute will list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 30.</p><p>(Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd.'s Rs 450-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crore and an offer for sale of 0.31 crore shares aggregating to Rs 280 crore.
