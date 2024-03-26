Jai Balaji Industries - A Turnaround Story Focused On Value Added Products: Systematix

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. is a fully integrated steel company with a focus on specialized products such as ductile iron pipes and ferroalloys, operating in Eastern India.

We return positive from Jai Balaji Industries’ plant visit in Durgapur, near Kolkata, West Bengal. We visited Units III and IV, spread over 400 acres of land situated in the Burdwan division of West Bengal, which produce DI pipes and TMT bars as finished products through different manufacturing routes.

The plant has a DI pipe capacity of 240 ktpa, a TMT bar capacity of 260 ktpa, and a ferroalloy capacity of 100 ktpa. The DI pipe capacity is set to more than double over the next year to 600 ktpa, while the total ferroalloy capacity is expected to grow from 130 ktpa to 190 ktpa.

The ongoing capacity expansion plan began with an estimated outlay of Rs 10 billion out of which over Rs 4 billion has already been spent.