ITC Q3 Results Review - Disappointing Volume Performance; Reduce: Dolat Capital
Cigarette volume growth to moderate going ahead
Dolat Capital Report
ITC Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 revenue and adjusted profit after tax came in line. Our analysis suggest that the cigarette business reported flat volume growth– below our estimate.
ITC's fast moving consumer good business reported 7.6% revenue growth with 110bps improvement in Ebit margin. Revenue performance was better compared to the industry.
Cigarette business is battling high base and is expected to post muted performance hence forth. The business reported 9% sales compound annual growth rate and 5.1% volume CAGR over last four-years. We expect volume and MS gain in the business in the near term.
We have downward revised our FY24/25/26E EPS estimates by 2.7/2.1/1.3% at Rs 16.3/18.0/19.8 to factor in Q3 performance and increased pressure in cigarette and paper business.
We have arrived at a target price of Rs 464 (SOTP valuation). Considering recent run-up in stock price. We downgrade to Reduce.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.