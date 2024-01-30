ITC Q3 Results Review - Cigarette, Paper Drag The Quarter, Lacks Triggers: Prabhudas Lilladher

ITC Ltd. Ebitda de-grew by 3.2% due to 1.6% decline in cigarette volumes and 50% decline in paperboard profitability. Fmcg Ebitda margins of 11% (24.1% Ebit growth) and 57.1% Ebit growth in hotels have been positive.

Q3 reported profit after tax includes onetime tax refund of Rs 4.68 billion excluding which PAT increased by just 1.6%.