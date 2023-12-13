ITC - Leveraging Institutional Strengths To Build Multiple New Growth Engines: Systematix

We attended ITC Ltd.’s investor meet and came back with the following key takeaways –

cigarettes should continue to deliver steady volume growth and share gains vs both the legal and illicit trade given expectations of a stable taxation regime and portfolio fortification, Fmcg business should continue to grow ahead of the market with a refreshed personal care portfolio, multiple adjacencies being built and new vectors being created in foods in addition to a 100bps annual margin expansion, distribution muscle is being further strengthened across both traditional (three times coverage in five years) and alternate channels (share up to 25%), agribusiness is witnessing a combination of premiumization via initiatives like nicotine manufacturing and back-end re-engineering through ITCMAARS, paper business should now see a cyclical recovery led by foray into sustainable packaging solutions, hotels should see continued business momentum with a strong pipeline, asset right strategy, strong brand equity and digitization/capital productivity initiatives.

Overall, we see the company leveraging its institutional, sourcing and distribution strengths to build multiple new growth engines for the future with a visible step-up in innovation, digitisation and productivity spends.