ITC, GAIL India, Bajaj Finance, Marico, Macrotech Developers, Cholamandalam Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

ITC - Weak quarter

ITC Ltd. reported a weak operating print due to a soft cigarette performance along with sustained weakness seen in the agri and paper portfolio. Cigarette net revenue/Ebit growth was at 4/2%, with volume estimated to have fallen by 1% (5% four-year compound annual growth rate) on a high base.

Differentiated and premium offerings continued to perform well. With the base now catching up, we model cigarette revenue/Ebit growth of 7% over FY23-FY26. Fmcg continued to report a resilient performance in a difficult environment with revenue growing by 8% (+13% on two-year CAGR) while Ebitdam expanded by 100 bps to 11%.

Paper performance remained impacted by low-priced Chinese supplies, muted domestic demand and a sharp drop in realisations. Hotel revenue was up by 18%.

ITC’s overall revenue grew 2% while Ebitda fell 3% YoY. The recent stock run-up (~30% in last twelve months) and limited earnings surprise scope given a higher base further restrict rerating potential.

We cut our estimates by 1% over FY24- 26 to reflect Q3 performance and value ITC on a SoTP basis to derive a target price of Rs 460. The implied target price/earning is 24 times Dec-25E earnings per share. Maintain 'Add'.