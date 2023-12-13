ITC Analyst Meet Highlights: Dolat Capital

Cigarette Business

In India, per capital consumption of cigarettes is one of the lowest in the world. The legal cigarette accounts for mere 9% of total tobacco consumption in India, which translates to ~80% of tax revenue. Other forms of tobacco including bidis, smokeless and illicit cigarettes account for 1/3rd of legal cigarettes.

Illicit cigarette remains a significant challenge for the company. The cigarette industry in India had witnessed sharp increase in tax incidence from 2013-20, as a result of which volume saw a drop of ~20%.

However, since FY22 onwards as the taxes remained relatively stable, which lead to in claw back of illicit trade. Going ahead, the focus remains on maximizing cigarette potential within the tobacco basket, reinforcing market standing and towards portfolio intervention in differentiated formats to counter illicit.