IT Q3 Results Preview - Slow Growth, But Demand Outlook Seems To Be Improving: Anand Rathi

The top six companies are expected to report no growth QoQ and YoY on an aggregate basis, with gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCLTech Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. getting offset by declines in Wipro and Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Within tier-I, HCLTech and LTIMindtree are expected to outperform peers with 4.4% and 1% QoQ growth - Latent View, Sonata Software and Intellect Design are expected to lead with 5.9%, 4.4% and 3.9% QoQ growth - Zensar Technologies and Wipro are likely to report significant QoQ declines of 3.2% and 2.4% - Auto engineering remains steady with KPIT Technologies and Tata Elxsi likely to report ~3% QOQ growth.