Business NewsResearch ReportsIT Q2 Result Preview— HDFC Securities Maintains Cautiously Optimistic View; Upgrades Infosys, HCLTech To 'Buy'
ADVERTISEMENT

IT Q2 Result Preview— HDFC Securities Maintains Cautiously Optimistic View; Upgrades Infosys, HCLTech To 'Buy'

The valuations for tier-1 IT companies appear reasonable, while mid-tier valuations continue to be elevated, adds HDFC Securities.

06 Oct 2025, 01:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The IT sector valuation at 21.7x is ~14% below its five years average (25.4x) and ~2% above the 10 years average (21.2x). (Photo Source: pexels)</p></div>
The IT sector valuation at 21.7x is ~14% below its five years average (25.4x) and ~2% above the 10 years average (21.2x). (Photo Source: pexels)
The IT sector is expected to report subdued revenue growth in an otherwise seasonally strong quarter, as persistent global macroeconomic uncertainty and recent US tariff measures continue to dampen discretionary spending. Clients remain cautious, resulting in slower growth and intensified pricing pressure, although deal activity witnessed some improvement towards the end of the quarter.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT