Ipca Labs Q3 Review - Domestic Formulation Outperforms; API, Branded Exports Underperforms: Motilal Oswal

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. delivered operationally in-line Q3 FY24 performance. It continues to deliver robust YoY growth in the domestic formulation segment.

However, this is offset by deceleration in exports, active pharma ingredient business.

We cut our earnings estimate by 9%/4%/4% for FY24/FY25FY26 to factor in-

prolonged subdued outlook in the API segment, lower off-take in branded generics segment, and reduced operating leverage.

We value Ipca Labs at 23 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 1,080.