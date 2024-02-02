Interim Union Budget 2024-25 - A Leap On Fiscal Rectitude: Yes Securities
Government has front-loaded capex, passing the baton now to private players and states.
Yes Securities Report
The Interim Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025 reflects a pronounced commitment to fiscal rectitude, with the government setting an ambitious target for the Fiscal deficit at 5.1% of gross domestic product, surpassing consensus expectations of 5.4%.
This unexpected degree of fiscal prudence is seen as a strategic move, particularly in anticipation of the inclusion of India's sovereign bonds in global indices.
The Budget showcases a well balanced fiscal roadmap, strategic resource allocation, and a focus on sustainable development.
The impact on financial markets and the potential shift in the Reserve Bank of India monetary policy stance highlight the positive implications of this budget for India's economic trajectory in the coming years.
