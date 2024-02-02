Interim Budget 2024 Review - Exhilarant Growth Claims Of Budget-25 Mask The Fiscal-Monetary Drags: Systematix

Interim budget pivoted on growth optimism

The interim budget is pivoted on the assumption of a robust economy, in line with the latest advance estimates of CSO and the government's rosy assessment in their latest monthly assessment.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claims rising incomes, historical upliftment of people from poverty, private capex revival, and robust employment generation.

The nominal GDP is projected to grow by 10.5% in FY25BE (7% real and 3.5% inflation) versus 8.9% in FY24AE.