Interim Budget 2024-25 - Analysis And Key Highlights: SBI Research

The Interim Budget 2024-25 presented by the Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman hits all the right notes in its brief printed sojourn, scoring high on a slew of tangible commitments while weaving an actionable and time bound roadmap, with firm milestones taking forward the colossal works spanning policy reforms, infrastructure, knowledge economy, welfare measures that transcend the barriers towards Viksit Bharat.

Interestingly, India will hit $4 trillion in FY25 and at this rate, India is well on its course to touch $5 trillion in FY28 / 2027.