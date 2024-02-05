InterGlobe Aviation Q3 Results Review - Outperforms Expectations In A Seasonally Strong Quarter: Motilal Oswal

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. reported a profir after tax of Rs 30 billion (versus our estimate of Rs 24.6 billion) in Q3 FY24, aided by lower-than-expected operating and fuel costs. Revenue passenger kilometers came in at 31.3 billion. Passenger load factor was at 85.8%, with available seat kilometers of 36.5 billion (estimated 35.5 billion) and yield at Rs 5.5 (estimated Rs 5.3). 

According to our airfare tracker, the 30-day domestic forward prices for IndiGo are down 24% QoQ and the 15-day prices are down 23% QoQ in Q4 FY24 till date. The management highlighted that the yield declined in January- 24 due to seasonality; however, it remains steady on a YoY basis. The management has refrained from providing yield guidance for FY25 but expects PLF to remain elevated amid ongoing supply chain issues.