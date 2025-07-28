Intellect Design Q1 Results Review: Dolat Capital Downgrades To 'Add' On Recent Stock Run-Up — Check Target

While Intellect Design Arena Ltd.'s Q1 profitability was impacted by planned, front-loaded investments in the new Purple Fabric AI initiative, the underlying biz fundamentals remain robust.

This is evidenced by the exceptional 59.5% QoQ growth in high-margin Cloud/SaaS rev and landmark eMACH.ai-powered deal wins in the competitive US market.

Although we have trimmed our EPS estimates to factor in these investments, we believe in the immense long-term monetization potential of the AI platform.

We revise our rating to 'Accumulate' from ‘Buy’ with a DCF-based target price of Rs. 1,180 (~30x on FY27E EPS).