Intellect Design Q1 Results Review: Dolat Capital Downgrades To 'Add' On Recent Stock Run-Up — Check Target
Dolat Capital believes in the immense long-term monetization potential of the AI platform, and revise rating to 'Accumulate'
While Intellect Design's Q1 margins were impacted by planned investments, strong initial traction for Purple Fabric provides significant long-term growth visibility. Thereby, the brokerage lowers FY26E/FY27E operating profit margin estimate, leading to a marginal cut in our EPS estimate.
Dolat Capital Report
While Intellect Design Arena Ltd.'s Q1 profitability was impacted by planned, front-loaded investments in the new Purple Fabric AI initiative, the underlying biz fundamentals remain robust.
This is evidenced by the exceptional 59.5% QoQ growth in high-margin Cloud/SaaS rev and landmark eMACH.ai-powered deal wins in the competitive US market.
Although we have trimmed our EPS estimates to factor in these investments, we believe in the immense long-term monetization potential of the AI platform.
We revise our rating to 'Accumulate' from ‘Buy’ with a DCF-based target price of Rs. 1,180 (~30x on FY27E EPS).
