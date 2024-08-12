Inox Wind Q1 Results Review - Improved Execution, Margins Sets Stage For Strong Growth: Axis Securities
Robust order book, net interest-free debt, along with the govt’s renewed focus on wind energy, the company is well-positioned to build on its growth momentum, says the brokerage.
Axis Securities Report
Inox Wind Ltd. reported strong results with Ebitda and profit after tax exceeding both our and consensus estimates. Revenue increased to Rs. 639 crore (up 83% YoY and 21% QoQ), driven by higher execution of 140 MW. However, it missed both our and consensus estimates by approximately 10%.
Commissioning revenue for 110 MW was delayed, impacting the miss and resulting in a lower realisation of Rs. 4.6 crore/MW, compared to the guidance of Rs. 6 crore/MW. The commissioning revenue for the 110 MW would have added an additional Rs 150-160 crore, leading to a realization of Rs. 6 crore/MW in line with the guidance.
Ebitda grew to Rs. 136 crore (up 334% YoY and 33% QoQ), representing a 30% beat against our estimate and 23% against consensus. PAT increased to Rs 50 crore (up 37% YoY and 4% QoQ), beating our estimate by 4% and consensus by 16%.
