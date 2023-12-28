Inox Wind - New Repeat Order For 3MW WTGs (279MW); Order Intake To Rise In Q4 FY23: Systematix

The new order replenishes the company’s order book and adds execution visibility as it is expected to be completed over the next 18 months, i.e., by June 2025. Additionally, Inox Wind has a longstanding relationship with the customer as it has already executed ~325 mega watt of orders for them to date. Inox Wind’s net order book at the end of Q2 FY24 was 1,276 mega watt and this new order takes the gross order book to 1,555 mega watt, excluding Q3 FY24 execution and other smaller retail orders. The company is confident that execution is expected to pick up pace towards H2 FY24 as supplies of 3 mega watt WTGs have begun this quarter. Furthermore, as the fiscal year ends, a lot of PSU tenders awaiting results are expected to come on-stream in Q4 FY23, likely to boost the company’s order book; Inox Wind currently has ~1.5 giga watt bidding pipeline.