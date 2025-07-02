Inox Wind is well-positioned to capitalize on India’s ambitious target of expanding its installed wind capacity from 50GW at the end of FY25 to 100GW by 2030, supported by the projected increase in annual installations (6GW in FY26, 7- 8GW in FY27, and 9GW from FY28 onwards, according to Suzlon Energy Limited..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.We initiate coverage on Inox Wind Ltd. with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 210/share, implying 21% upside. Inox Wind is a leading vertically integrated player in India’s wind energy sector, delivering end-to-end solutions from conception and commissioning to O&M of wind power projects. With a manufacturing capacity of 2.5GW annually across four facilities, Inox Wind produces 2MW and 3MW Wind Turbine Generators. As of FY25-end, Inox Wind holds a robust order book of ~3.2GW, offering strong revenue visibility for at least two years. Its listed subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. (55.93% stake), manages a significant 5.1GW O&M portfolio. Meanwhile, its other subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd. (93% stake), is diversifying beyond wind EPC into solar, hybrid EPC, and specialized services such as crane operations—broadening Inox Wind’s market reach and service offering..Key risks: Rising competition from Chinese and European players as wind installations pick up; Potential pressure on realizations/margins for WTGs; Dependency on ISTS waiver for project economics; Technological changes leading to product obsolescence; Delays in project execution leading to slower-than-expected execution of the order book; andVolatility in raw material prices, operational expenses, and overhead costs..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.IT Q1 Results Preview: To Be A Stop-Start Recovery Projects Motilal Oswal; HCLTech, Coforge Among Top Picks.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.