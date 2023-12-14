Inox India IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strategies, Risks: Anand Rathi

Valuation and Outlook

Inox India is well positioned to capture this global market growth with in-house technology as well as LNG product range that includes the entire value chain As on Sep-23, company has an order book of Rs10,366 million.

The 'order book' comprises anticipated revenues from the unexecuted portions of existing contracts. At the upper price band company is valuing at price/earning of 39.2 times with a market cap of Rs 59,901 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 27.79% in FY23.

On the valuation front, we believe that the company is fairly priced. Thus, we recommend an 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the IPO.