Innova Captab IPO - Outlook, Valuation, Future Growth Strategies, Risks, Peer Comparison: KRChoksey

Outlook and valuation

Innova Captab, is promoted by experienced management such as Manoj Kumar Lohariwala (Chairman and whole time Director) and Vinay Kumar Lohariwala (Promoter and Co-Founder and MD) (holding 66.8% pre-IPO), with over 26 and 21 years of industry experience, respectively, in the field of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

The company is considered to be the third largest in terms of revenue generated and net profits margin generated in FY22 as per CRISIL among the CDMO players.

It has 14 of the top 15 Indian pharma companies as its customers for its CDMO services. Its branded generics business is also growing at a strong pace in line with increased demand for branded generics products in India and overseas markets as well as its increased capacity for the same.

Innova Captab has acquired 100% of the Sharon Bio – Medicine Ltd. under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in Q1 FY24 for Rs 1,954 million.

The acquired company is into API and intermediates and finished dosages manufacturing and CDMO services, largely exporting with 75.3% of revenue coming from it for FY23.

The acquisition has been made at ~12.5 times of Sharon’s Ebitda for FY23, which looks slightly expensive. Nevertheless, given the likely synergies from the acquired entity and incremental revenue and improved profitability likely, we recommend 'Subscribe' to the issue.