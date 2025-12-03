Initiating Coverage — 'Buy' BLS International Recommends IDBI Capital As Digital Pivot Drives 37% Upside

Business NewsResearch ReportsInitiating Coverage — 'Buy' BLS International Recommends IDBI Capital As Digital Pivot Drives 37% Upside
Strategic acquisitions, key contracts, and expanding digital platforms underpin a positive outlook and Buy rating on BLS International.

03 Dec 2025, 12:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
BLS International’s asset-light model and healthy net cash position provide flexibility for strategic acquisitions and global expansion. (Photo: BLS International official website). 
IDBI Capital has initiated coverage on BLS International Services Ltd., assigning a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 445, implying an upside potential of 37% from the current market price of Rs 324. The brokerage highlights BLS’s strong growth trajectory anchored in long-term government contracts, digital transformation, and robust financial metrics.
