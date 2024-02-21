Infra-Road Q3 Results Review, Top Sector Ideas By Axis Securities

During the quarter, road infrastructure companies under our coverage reported revenue growth of 7%. Ebitda was flattish, while adjusted profit after tax grew by 4% against our expectation of 14%/11%/13% YoY, primarily owing to underperformance of GR Infra Projects Ltd. and KNR Construction Ltd.

Ebitda margins declined by 30 basis points/120 bps QoQ/YoY. Overall performance remained below our expectations during the quarter