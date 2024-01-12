Infosys, TCS Q3 Results Review - Inline Performance: HDFC Securities

Infosys - Near-term upside capped

Infosys Ltd. delivered in-line performance (above consensus) while underperforming TCS sequentially and for FY24E growth.

The cut/narrowed guidance implies only marginal growth at the top-end in Q4 despite the benefit from the Liberty Global deal ramp-up and normalisation of the McCamish impact. The relative weakness is emanating from-

a higher mix of discretionary services in Infosys’ portfolio with slower activity on digital programs, a steep decline in Top 11-25 accounts and pressure on renewals (sub-$1 billion large deal renewal total contract value as compared to $1.5 billion quarterly average), extended furlough impact in Q4 and increased competition from captives, and attrition in senior management to competition.

Revenue guidance for FY24E was tweaked to 1.5 to 2% CC (1 to 2.5% earlier) and margin guidance was maintained.

The improving trajectory beyond FY24 is premised on-

benefits from project ‘Maximus’ driving margin improvement – utilisation, pricing, pyramid, delivery efficiency, new deal wins around cost optimisation, SAP cloud, and relative strength in manufacturing and energy and utilities verticals (28% of revenue).

Near-term upside potential is capped especially if macro recovery is protracted. Maintain 'Add' on Infosys with target price of 1,515 based on 20 times FY26E EPS.