Infosys Q3 Results Review - Weakness Continues; Lowers Guidance: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, Infosys Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 38,821 crore, down 0.4% QoQ and 1.3% QoQ (in constant currency terms) which stood below our expectations.

The company’s operating profit, too, stood below our expectations at Rs 7,961 crore, reporting a de-growth of 3.8% QoQ.

Its operating margins declined 100 bps to 20.5%, which was largely on account of higher operating expenses and a wage hike during the quarter.

Furthermore, its net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 6,106 crore, registering a de-growth of 1.7% QoQ.