Infosys Q2 Review — IDBI Capital Maintains 'Buy' On Long-Term Positive Outlook With 16% Upside Potential

Infosys' Q2 FY26 revenues showed strong performance, growing 2.2%/2.9% QoQ/YoY in CC terms, driven by increased market share gains. Financial services (+5.4% YoY), Manufacturing (+6.6% YoY), Communication (+ 4.7% YoY) and Hi-tech (8.6% YoY) along with Europe (+6.3% YoY) & India (+6.8% YoY) backed the overall growth. Infosys revised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 2% to 3% in constant currency.