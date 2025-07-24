Despite an upgrade to the lower end of the guidance, management remained cautious of discretionary spending and no material improvement from clients. Infosys Ltd.’s work in Enterprise AI has been promising, but near-term catalysts remain limited.

Our estimates are unchanged. We value Infosys at 24x FY27E EPS. This yields a rounded target price of Rs 1,750, implying an 11% potential upside. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.