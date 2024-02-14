Info Edge Q3 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance: Yes Securities
Slowdown in IT Hiring continues to impact near term billings
Yes Securities Report
Info Edge (India) Ltd.'s reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. While, the sequential revenue growth was below estimates; Ebitda margin was inline with expectation. Revenue grew by 0.4% QoQ, led by 1.7% QoQ growth in the revenue of Real Estate (99acres) business.
Consolidated Billing was muted on account of weak hiring sentiments in the IT sector, as it was up 4.8% YoY. Ebitda margin decreased by 24 basis points QoQ to 40.4%, led by control on operating expense.
Added 2 million resumes (QoQ) in the quarter to end at 96 million resumes. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 20.3% over FY23‐26E with average Ebitda margin of 38.9% over the period.
We maintain our 'Add' Rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 5,936/share based on SOTP method. The stock trades at earning price of 71.7 times/61.6 times on FY25E/FY26E on standalone basis.
