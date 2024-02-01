Infibeam Avenues Q3 Results Review - To Benefit From Improved NTRs In India Payments Business: KRChoksey
Consolidated revenue growth driven by strong growth in TPVs while decline in NTRs led to slower growth in Net Profits on a consolidated basis.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
KRChoksey Report
In Q3 FY24, Infibeam Avenues Ltd.'s posted a 119.9 YoY (plus 15.4% QoQ) rise in consolidated gross revenue to Rs 9,120 million driven by 74.7% YoY (+1.4% QoQ) rise in total processed value to Rs 1,810 billion and a 49.1% YoY (+7.6% Q-o-Q) rise in gross take rate from payments business to 103 bps; partially offset by 44.4% YoY (+10.7% QoQ) decline in GTRs from platform (GeM related Gross Merchandise Value) business.
With slower decline in payments NTRs (including international payments businesses), reported Ebitda margins rose by 370 bps YoY (-344 bps QoQ) to 59.9% in Q3 FY24 while Ebitda increased by 42.1% YoY (-3.8% QoQ) to Rs 676 million in Q3 FY24.
Consequently, with increased depreciation, finance costs and decline in other income as well as increased taxes, Infibeam’s consolidated net income rose only at 15.3% YoY (+0.8% QoQ) to Rs 408 million in Q3 FY24 though.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.