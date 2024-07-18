"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.We believe that IndusInd Bank Ltd. is well placed on growth and net interest margin. Despite slower-than-expected Q1 FY25 credit growth, as per its provisional business update, we estimate ~18% loan CAGR for FY24–26E. The bank is also well placed on the interest rate cycle with higher share of fixed-rate loans. Overall, we see the bank delivering amongst highest net interest income and pre-provision operating profit growth driven by steady NIMs and superior growth. We estimate FY25–26 RoA at ~1.9%, which is significantly higher than its last ten-years average (~1.6%) while valuations at ~1.4 times FY26E adjusted book value are much more attractive. Maintain Buy and target price of Rs 2,000, based on ~1.9 times FY26E ABV. Key risks: Any moderation in loan growth; and less-than-full-term extension for the incumbent MD and CEO..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Budget 2024: Nearly One In Two Indian Households Fear Fall In Income, Savings.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."