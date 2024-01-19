IndusInd Bank Q3- Continued Utilisation Of Contingent Provisions Masks True Credit Cost Figure: Yes Securities

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported annualised credit cost for nine months-FY24 is ~125 basis points whereas the underlying credit cost is higher at ~151 bps and breaches guidance:

Provisions for the quarter were Rs 9.34 billion, down by -4.1% QoQ and -12.3% YoY, translating to an annualised credit cost of 119 bps. Contingent provision buffer has declined from Rs 15.2 billion to Rs 13 billion during the quarter.

The cumulative rundown of contingent provision over nine months-FY24 has amounted to Rs 6 billion.

Slippages were elevated due to slippages in the vehicle finance book, which was due to adverse weather conditions with floods in south India and fog in north India.

Gross slippage ratio for the vehicle finance book was higher at 0.73% in Q3 versus 0.64% in Q2 on non-annualised basis.

Gross slippage ratio for the microfinance book was sticky at 0.55% in Q3 versus 0.57% in Q2 on non-annualised basis.