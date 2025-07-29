IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Review— Asset Quality Remains Under Pressure With No Signs Of Growth, Says Systematix

Generally, for banking system Q1 is a weak quarter and for IndusInd Bank Ltd. it has been even weaker as it is still coming out of the financial fraud which impacted the bank’s business momentum severely.

We would continue to be watchful of the bank’s performance going forward and wait for signs of stability. We continue to maintain our Hold rating for IndusInd Bank with an unchanged price target of Rs 900.

We are valuing the standalone bank at 0.9x on its FY27E book value per share of Rs 1021.