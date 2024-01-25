Indus Towers Q3 Results Review - Tower Adds And Provision Write-Backs Aid Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Rental revenue picks up due to tower adds; average sharing factor declines.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Indus Towers Ltd. reported revenue/adjusted Ebitda growth of 1%/3% QoQ (in line), led by strong tower/rental adds of 7600/7200 and Rs 3 billion in provision write-backs. Rental Ebitda grew 3% QoQ.
Profit after tax growth was strong at 19% QoQ, led by lower power costs, and interest income for delayed payments.
Indus Towers is benefiting from aggressive site adds by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and the 5G rollout. However, since these are single-tenancy sites, they could drive higher capex, which alters the return profile despite adding linear (single tenant) sites and reduces free cash flow.
Further, Vodafone Idea Ltd. weak outlook and limited funding capability could dilute tenancies in the near term and raise concerns about its long-term tower sharing-led business model. Subsequently, we reiterate our 'Neutral' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
French President Emmanuel Macron To Visit India On January 25-26; Check His Full Schedule Here
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.