Indus Towers Q2 Review: ICICI Securities Maintains 'Reduce', Sees 15% Downside — Check New Target Price

Indus Towers reported tenancy benefitted from gross addition of 4,800, but was hit by 295 exits. Tower addition stood at 4,301, which reflects reduced rollout intensity from Vodafone Idea..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Indus Towers Ltd.’s Q2 FY26 tenancy addition again comes equal to tower net add, indicating it is largely driven by Bharti Airtel Ltd. Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s tenancy expansion of next 20,000-25,000 is conditioned on its ability to raise debt/ equity. It remains comfortable on stable tenancy net add for next four-five quarters on the back of its orderbook. It is planning to foray into Africa continent over next two quarters, initially in Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia (stronger operations for Airtel Africa), and leverage from strong anchor customers. It is yet to guide on financial and operational roadmap. Capex intensity remains high at 31.2% of revenue, while it has completely reversed Vodafone Idea provision for doubtful receivables. We tweak FY26/27E earnings per share and now expect slight slower tenancy growth. Thus, our DCF-based target price stands revised to Rs 330 (from Rs 340). Maintain Reduce..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.GAIL's Valuations Attractive; Tariff Hike Key Catalyst Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit. .Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.