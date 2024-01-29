Indraprastha Gas Q3 Results Review - Weak Operational Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. reported weaker than expected Q3 results with an Ebitda/profit after tax of Rs 5.6 billion (down 14% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 6.8 billion) and Rs 3.9 billion (down 27% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 4.7 billion).

IGL's drag in earnings was primarily led by lower than anticipated sales volume. Ebitda/standard cubic metre came in at Rs 7.2, down 16% QoQ.

Going ahead, we build in a conservative volume growth compound annual growth rate of 7% over FY24-26E with an Ebitda/scm of Rs 7.

The stock is currently trading at 16.4 times FY26 EPS and 10 times FY26 enterprise value/Ebitda.

We maintain ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of Rs 382 (earlier Rs 416) based on 14 times FY26E standalone EPS and adding the value of investments.