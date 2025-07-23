Indiqube Spaces IPO — Should You Subscribe Or Not? Read Anand Rathi's Report

Indiqube Spaces Ltd. will open its initial public offering on July 23 and closes on July 25. The office workspace solution provider has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 225 to Rs 237 per share.

The Rs 700-crore IPO comprises of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 650 crore and an offer-for-sale portion of Rs 50 crore.

Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 63 shares and in multiples thereafter.

ICICI Securities Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the public issue.