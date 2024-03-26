IndiGo - Firmly Poised To Drive The 'Towards Newer Heights, Across New Frontiers' Strategy: ICICI Securities

We have been positive on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. led by favorable demand-supply equation and its strong position (balance sheet, market share, management strength and orderbook).

The company, in its recent analyst meet (on March 22, 2024), reaffirmed its three principle strategic pillars:

Reassure (on time performance, affordable fares, courteous and hassle-free service and unparalleled network), Develop (digitalisation, invest in human capital and scale infrastructure) and Create (internationalisation and new initiatives which will be enablers of core business).

The management reiterated its strong aviation prospect for India in the near term led by current low penetration and improvement in airport infrastructure, development of aircraft financing hub in Gift City and adequate human capital available in the country. Maintain Buy.