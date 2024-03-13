India's IIP Growth Eased To 3.8% In January: CareEdge

India’s industrial production eased to 3.8% in January, following an upwardly revised growth of 4.2% in December. The growth has come lower than our projection of 4.2%. This can be attributed to the moderation in manufacturing output to 3.2% following 4.5% growth in the previous month.

However, this was partially offset by the improvement in output of the mining and electricity sectors.

Within the use-based classification, consumer goods segment showed a mixed picture. While the output of consumer durables increased sharply by 10.9% on the back of a favourable base, the non-durables output contracted signalling weakness in consumption.