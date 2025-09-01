With the anticipated GST rate cuts ahead of the festive season, a much-needed revival in consumption is expected.
(Photo Source: Freepik)
The latest GDP figure comes as a surprise and India’s equity market is expected to react positively. With the anticipated GST rate cuts ahead of the festive season, a much-needed revival in consumption is expected.This could act as a key catalyst for the long-overdue demand recovery. In turn, corporates are likely to step up their investment activity, further reinforcing the growth momentum.