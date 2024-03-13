India's CPI Inflation Remains Broadly Unchanged In February: CareEdge

In February, headline inflation held steady at 5.1%, marking the sixth consecutive month within the Reserve Bank of India's target band. Rural inflation remained stable at 5.3% during the same period, while urban inflation eased to 4.8% in February, compared to January's 4.9%.

While there was a broad-based moderation across all major categories (except food), the inflation was kept elevated by higher food prices.

The persisting deflation in the fuel and light category also played a role in supporting inflationary figures.

The recent move to further cut LPG prices is anticipated to keep this segment in the deflationary zone in the coming months.

Core inflation remained subdued and moderated even further, consistently staying below the 4% threshold for three consecutive months.