India's Corporate Profit-To-GDP Standing Tall At A 17-Year High — Read Motilal Oswal's Analysis
India's Corporate Profit-To-GDP Standing Tall At A 17-Year High — Read Motilal Oswal's Analysis

In 2025, the corporate profit-to-GDP ratio for the Nifty-500 Universe remained at 4.7%, marking a 17-year high

12 Jun 2025, 01:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>According to SEBI's categorization, large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks accounted for 3.51%, 0.81%, and 0.42% of the total Nifty-500’s corporate profit-to-GDP ratio, respectively. (Representative image. Source: Canva AI)</p></div>
Motilal Oswal takes a closer look at the corporate profit-to-GDP ratio achieved by India’s listed corporate sector. Their analysis examines corporate earnings as a percentage of GDP in greater detail, using the Nifty-500 as a proxy for corporate earnings, as this index represents ~90% of India’s market capitalization.
