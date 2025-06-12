ADVERTISEMENT
India's Corporate Profit-To-GDP Standing Tall At A 17-Year High — Read Motilal Oswal's Analysis
In 2025, the corporate profit-to-GDP ratio for the Nifty-500 Universe remained at 4.7%, marking a 17-year high
Motilal Oswal takes a closer look at the corporate profit-to-GDP ratio achieved by India’s listed corporate sector. Their analysis examines corporate earnings as a percentage of GDP in greater detail, using the Nifty-500 as a proxy for corporate earnings, as this index represents ~90% of India’s market capitalization.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT