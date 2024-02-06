Indian Hotels Q3 Results Review - Improvement In Realisations, Occupancies: Axis Securities

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.'s reported consolidated revenue growth of 16.5% YoY, in line with our expectations. The Q3 is seasonally a strong quarter and this growth was mainly due to the increase in revenue per available room to Rs 9,840, up 24.9% YoY in domestic hotels. Indian Hotels’ RevPAR in international assets, U.S. declined by -3.0% YoY while increasing by 10% YoY in the UK respectively.

It reported an consolidated Ebitda margins of 37.3%, up 187 basis points YoY however impacted by Ebitda losses - 1.1% in U.S. opeartions. Profit after tax stood at Rs 477 crore, up 18.2% YoY, led by revenue growth and strong operating leverage.

The standalone business reported a 470 bps YoY improvement in occupancies to 76.8% and a +17.2% YoY increase in realizations to Rs 18,111 compared to Q3 FY23.