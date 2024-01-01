Indian Banking Sector - Bank Loans To NBFCs And Other Personal Loans Moderate: Systematix

Overall bank credit growth momentum improved to 20.6% YoY (16% YoY ex merger) with non-food credit growth of 21% YoY (16% YoY ex-merger). This was led by continued momentum in retail credit growth of 30% YoY (18.6% YoY ex-merger) and improvement in services credit growth to 25% YoY (22% YoY ex-merger) which was offset by tepid industrial credit growth of 6.6% YoY (6% YoY ex-merger).

Share of Industrial credit in total non-food credit continued to decline and was at 23.9% (ex-merger) as of November ’23 (versus 25% in FY’23 and 28-29% levels in FY19 and FY20) while the share of retail credit remained elevated at 31% in November ’23 (versus 25-26% levels in FY19 and FY20).