IndiaMart Q3 Results Review - Weak Net Adds While ARPU Climbs; OPM Expansion Healthy: Dolat Capital
Weak subscriber acknowledged along with mitigation actions
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
IndiaMart Intermesh Ltd. reported revenue growth of 3.6% QoQ (our estimate: 2.9%), led by average revenue per user growth of 3% QoQ, while net subscriber addition remained muted at 1800, attributed to continued churn in large base of Silver monthly subscribers.
Operating profit margin expansion was notable at 25.3%, up 89 basis points QoQ (our estimate: 24.8%), due to lower outsourced cost, and despite one-month impact of salary hikes. Standalone Biz. Ebitda was up 114 bps QoQ at 29.9%.
While pain of net adds continued -
focus on tier-I/tier-II cities,
greater emphasis on annual packages in tier-III/IV cities, and
Improving customer experience, are some of steps undertaken to address the issue.
Subscriber addition was weak, but sustained ARPU improvement, strong macro indicators reiterates our positive stance.
Maintain 'Buy' rating with discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 3,500 (implies PER of ~43 times on FY26E earnings per share or PEG of 1.7 times).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.