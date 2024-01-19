IndiaMart Q3 Results Preview - Robust; Operating Margin Expected To Improve Going Ahead: Yes Securities

IndiaMart Intermesh Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue and Ebitda margin were along expectation.

It reported sequential revenue growth of 3.6% QoQ, led by 1.0% QoQ increase in the number of paid customers and around 2.9% QoQ increase in average realisation.

The growth in the number of paid customers was at around ~2000 QoQ. There was sequential improvement in Ebitda margin (up 92 basis points QoQ) led by decrease in other expenses.

The Internet traffic to the portal and the number of registered buyers grew during the quarter as per the trend.