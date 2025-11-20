Business NewsResearch ReportsIndia Stock Market Strategy: Nifty 500 Sees Broad-Based Growth Amid Challenges Says Motilal Oswal— Read Report
India Stock Market Strategy: Nifty 500 Sees Broad-Based Growth Amid Challenges Says Motilal Oswal— Read Report

The Q2 earnings performance of the Nifty-500 was fueled by mid- and small-cap companies.

20 Nov 2025, 09:20 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Representative image. Source: Canva AI)
Earnings of the Nifty-500 universe grew 12% YoY for H1 FY26. Excluding financials, the earnings grew 16% YoY, while ex-metals and oil and gas the earnings rose 8% YoY. The large-/mid-/small-cap earnings increased 9%/23%/19% in H1 FY26.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
