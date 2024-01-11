India Stock Market Strategy - In Fine Fettle: Prabhudas Lilladher

NIFTY has given 8.7% return over the past six weeks as confluence of strong FII inflows, state election results and hopes of interest rate cut in 2024 ignited the markets.

Domestic demand remains mixed as rural recovery is stunted due to inflation and poor spatial distribution of monsoons while urban India is resilient. we believe that it is a passing phase and India will see significant shift in consumer wallet share towards discretionary and premium products as we move towards $5 trillion economy in coming few years.

We believe trends are already visible across passenger vehicles, two-wheeler, fmcg, jewellery, mobiles, smartwatches, real estate, food delivery, fintech and travel etc.