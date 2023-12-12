India Pharma - Weak Seasonality Drags Overall IPM Growth For November: Motilal Oswal
All the key therapies grew at mid-high single digit
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
The India pharma market grew 3.5% YoY in November 2023 (versus 15% in November 2022 and 16.5% in October 2023). The growth moderated on a YoY and QoQ basis, largely impacted by weaker seasonal trends and the festive month of November. Consequently, all therapy sectors experienced a mid-to-high single-digit growth.
All the therapies, except Anti-neoplast, underperformed IPM during the month of Nov-23.
For the 12 months ending Nov-23, IPM grew 10.5% YoY. Prices/volume/new launches witnessed 4.5%/3.0%/3.0% YoY growth for 12 months ending Nov-23
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Wipro - Consulting Exposure, Muted Expectation Offer Potential Recovery Play: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.